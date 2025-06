Unaka High Class of 1975 to hold 50th Reunion Published 2:26 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

The Unaka High School Class of 1975 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on Friday, June 21.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on the patio at Black Olive restaurant.

Class members are invited to attend and reconnect with classmates as they mark the milestone anniversary.