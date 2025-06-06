The temperatures say summertime is finally here Published 12:26 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

This past week’s temperatures and the turning of the page on the calendar have confirmed that summer is here. For many, it is vacation time; for others, it is gardening time.

It is also time to be safety-conscious, especially if you’re going to the beach or going to be swimming or boating.

Each year, people get reminders to focus on safety in mind as they enjoy their summer fun, but all too many fail to hear or heed the message. It bears repeating as the summer officially begins.

Summer fun often means playing in or near water. But in many cases, folks don’t take into account the potential dangers involved.

Any area with water, whether it be a pool, stream, river, lake or ocean, poses potential danger, especially to children.

According to the National SAFE KIDS Campaign and the National Safety Council, about 830 children ages 14 and under drown every year. Drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional death in children ages 1 to 4, and an average of about 3,600 injuries a year occur to children due to a near-drowning. And most childhood drownings in pools occur at people’s homes.

Remember that young children are at risk of drowning even in shallow water. A parent or other caregiver must keep an eye on children in or near water at all times, even if there are lifeguards. Looking away for just a moment can lead to disaster.

And it’s not just children. Adults are at risk, too.

Even skilled swimmers can face challenges when they’re in seemingly benign waterways. Area lakes, rivers and streams often have sudden drop-offs or changes in current that can catch people off guard and put them in danger. The ocean poses its own set of dangers.

Here are a few children’s water safety precautions from the National Safety Council:

– Never leave your child alone in or near water.

– Have your child learn to swim, but remember that does not eliminate the risk of drowning.

– If a child is missing, check the water first.

– Learn CPR and rescue techniques.

– Don’t let kids play around drains and suction fittings.

– Always have a first aid kit and emergency contacts handy.

And here are tips for adults from the National Safety Council:

– Don’t go in the water unless you know how to swim.

– Never swim alone.

– If you get caught in a current, don’t try to fight it; stay calm and float with it, or swim parallel to the shore until free.

– Swim in areas supervised by a lifeguard.

– Don’t push or jump on others.

– Don’t dive in unfamiliar areas.

– Never drink alcohol when swimming.

Make sure the body of water matches your skill level.

When the temperature rises above 80 and you are working outside, stay hydrated and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day. Also, never leave children or pets in a car alone on hot summer days.

Summer is just getting started. Our wishes for you and your family are to have a safe summer, and enjoy it to the fullest.