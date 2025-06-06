Smoky Mountain Quilters hosts 44th annual quilt show in June Published 9:07 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

More than 44 years ago, the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee held their first quilt show, and the tradition continues this year. About 200 stunning quilts will be on display on Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21, in the Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway (at Merchant Drive) in Knoxville.

Recently, the chair of that first show, some four decades ago, visited with a group of guild members and reminisced about how it all started. “No one on our show committee had ever attended a quilt show or even entered one,” said Judy Elwood, who led the show committee of Suzanne Streagle, Glenys Nappo and Janice Sanders. “I think I convinced everyone that we knew what we were doing.”

The first show was held at the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge. “We had to sell the museum on the show idea,” she said. “Several thousand people attended that show, and the museum was so impressed that they begged us to come back.”

Both the guild and the annual show and competition have grown over the decades. The show is known for drawing high-quality entries, and this year the guild is offering $7,800 in prize money.

The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10; for a two-day pass, $15, and free for children under age 12. The Expo Center has free parking and is accessible to the disabled.

The guild has developed several traditions over the years. In 2008, the first antique quilt turning took place, and it has become a very popular part of the show, with standing room only for the sessions. It will take place this year at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, with Merikay Waldvogel, a nationally known quilt researcher, and Cindy Stuart, a certified quilt appraiser, presenting.

Show attendees are encouraged to bring a quilt — whether historic or contemporary — to the show and record a brief story during a free video recording session that will be archived in the Quilt Alliance “Go Tell It!” project. Other special attractions include a scavenger hunt for the young ones and great shopping opportunities, with lots of vendors and a boutique of unique items handcrafted by guild members. Cindy Stuart will offer quilt appraisals by appointment. Contact her at (865) 386-0940 to schedule an appraisal.