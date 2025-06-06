Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in search for missing woman Published 11:33 am Friday, June 6, 2025

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in the area on May 19.

Sheila Ferguson, 60, has not had contact with her family since that date. Authorities say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance. She is described as a white female with blonde hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds. She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information about Ferguson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845 or submit a tip anonymously at www.sheriff.cc.