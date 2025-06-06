Severe storms, hazardous weather possible through weekend Published 4:38 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

The National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia.

A threat for severe thunderstorms remains in place this afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and heavy downpours as the primary hazards. Isolated flash flooding is also possible in areas that receive repeated rounds of strong to severe storms.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. The risk of additional severe storms on Saturday and Sunday is low, but damaging winds remain the main concern.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and stay alert for any weather warnings.