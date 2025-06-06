Roan Mountain State Park calendar Published 1:18 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

A number of events are on the calendar for campers and visitors to enjoy. The programs are educational and highlight the natural and cultural history of the park. Advance registration may be required. Also, children must be accompanied by an adult during the programs.

Among this weekend’s programs are:

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 & SUNDAY, JUNE 8

– Warbler Walk (Sunday only) at 8:30 a.m. It’s warbler season, and Ranger Kaci will share about the warbler on a leisurely paced hike through the trails at Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area. Dress for the weather with sturdy shoes and bring field glasses. Meet at the HCCSNA Trailhead. The hike is free and takes about 60 minutes.

– Water Cycle Bracelets with Ranger Hannah at 9 a.m. at the camp store. Learn about the Earth’s water cycle and make your own souvenir bracelet. (About 30 to 45 minutes)

– Trash Timeline at 10 a.m. Ranger Hannah will show how to “trash your trash” and how to avoid being a litterbug in a program. (About 30 minutes)

– Nature Yoga (Sunday only at 10:30 a.m.). Ranger Kacie will direct this outdoor session. Dress comfortably for stretching and bring a yoga mat or towel if you have one. Meet at camper check-in. (About 45 minutes)

– Cornhusk Doll Workshop at 12 noon with Ranger Hannah. Learn about the Cherokee tradition of making cornhusk dolls and why the dolls have no faces. Meet at the Miller Homestead. (About 45 minutes)

– Kids Safety Hike (Sunday only at 1 p.m.) with Ranger Kacie on the Peg Leg Loop Trail. Learn some tips for staying safe while hiking. Meet at the Visitors Center. Dress for the weather and bring water. (About 60 minutes)

– Make Your Own Butter at 1 p.m. at the Miller Homestead with Ranger Hannah. Learn about traditional butter making, how butter churns work, and how to shake your own butter with a mason jar. (About 45 minutes)

– Roan’s Rhodies (Sunday only) at 2:30 p.m. Learn about Roan Mountain’s popular shrub, hear the legend about the Catawba rhododendron, and make your own paper flower. Meet Ranger Kacie at the Visitors Center. (About 45 minutes)

– Art in Nature at 3 p.m. with Ranger Hannah at the Visitors Center. She will lead an easy to moderate hike on the 1.1-mile Peg Leg Trail. Dress for the weather and prepare to get your hands dirty. (About 60 to 90 minutes)

– Frog Song (Sunday only) at 3:30 p.m. with Ranger Kacie at the Miller Farmstead. Learn about the fantastic frogs of Roan Mountain by walking up to the frog pond and discovering how frogs use unique calls to find mates. Meet Kacie at the kiosk and walk to the pond. (About 45 minutes)

MONDAY, JUNE 9

– Snakes of Roan Mountain at 1 p.m. Meet Jake the corn snake and discover more about the snakes of East Tennessee. Meet Ranger Kacie at the Visitors Center. (About 45 minutes)

– Creek Crawl at 2:30 p.m. with Ranger Kacie. Find some Doe River critters and learn about water quality. Meet at camper check-in and bring water shoes. (About 60 minutes)

– Terrific Turkey at 4 p.m. with Ranger Kacie. Play a fun game and learn how turkeys survive in the woods of Roan Mountain. Meet at camper check-in. (About 35 to 40 minutes)

– Whoo Lives Here at 7 p.m. with Ranger Kacie. Meet her at the aviary to learn about the park’s wildlife ambassadors, Shiloh the barred owl and Sunshine the great horned owl. (About 45 to 60 minutes)

Roan Mountain State Park is located at 1015 Highway 143, Roan Mountain.