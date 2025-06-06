New Latter-day Saint Spanish Group meeting established in Johnson City Published 8:55 am Friday, June 6, 2025

A new “Spanish Group” within the Johnson City congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was created to serve the increasing number of native Spanish-speakers attending. The first meeting was May 25.

Spanish-speaking residents in Elizabethton are part of the area it serves.

“What a momentous occasion for our Spanish-speaking brothers and sisters in the Tri-Cities area who are looking to worship Christ in their native tongue,” said James Boone, regional leader of eight Latter-day Saint congregations in the Johnson City area.

Called to lead this group is Cristhian Fabricio Funez Alvarez, a Honduras native and recent convert to the church who moved to Johnson City in 2023.

The Spanish Group meets Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Johnson City Latter-day Saint building at 211 Mayflower Road. The first hour is a worship service and the second hour, Sunday school.

Tennessee is home to more than 59,000 Latter-day Saints in 117 congregations. The church, headquartered in Salt Lake City, was founded in 1830 in Fayette, New York.