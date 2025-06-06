Milligan welcomes two new Board of Trustees members Published 1:13 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Milligan University announces two new appointments to the university’s Board of Trustees.

Steven Clem, vice president of sales and marketing at Clem’s Refrigerated Foods in Lexington, Kentucky, and Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church in Decatur, Illinois, have been approved and have joined the board.

“I am excited to welcome these two individuals to our Board of Trustees,” said Milligan President Dr. Stephen Waers. “Brian and Steven are both Milligan alumni — they are very familiar with our mission and values. We are excited about the wisdom and experience they bring to our board.”

“Steven and Brian each bring a unique perspective to the board,” said Cal Wilson, chair of Milligan’s Board of Trustees. “Steven has been a servant-leader at his family business, while Brian has applied his leadership skills to his ministry. We are confident both men will bring wisdom and discernment to the Board of Trustees.”

Steven Clem

Clem received an undergraduate degree from Milligan in 2003 and returned home to Kentucky to begin work at Clem’s Refrigerated Foods, a third-generation family business started by his grandfather. Clem worked as a sales manager before his promotion to vice president overseeing sales and marketing.

Steven and his wife, Lindsey (Carver ’04), have two children and attend Tates Creek Christian Church.

Brian Talty

Talty, also a 2003 Milligan alumnus, has worked at First Christian Church in Decatur, Illinois, since 2004. He has served in a variety of roles, including youth pastor, family ministries pastor, discipleship pastor, associate pastor and now as lead pastor.

Talty and his wife, Jessica (Williford ’03), have four children.

About Milligan’s Board of Trustees: Milligan’s Board of Trustees is currently composed of 27 active members whose combined experience, dedication and vision provide leadership and guidance to shape Milligan’s goals, policies and fiscal management. The board is a self-perpetuating board with members serving five-year terms.