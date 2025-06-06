Kids Fish Free Week offers young anglers a chance to cast a line Published 2:12 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Kids Fish Free Week is reeling in fun from June 7–13, giving children 15 and under the opportunity to fish without a license, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

To help kick off the event, Hellbender Outfitters is offering free fishing kits for young anglers. Each kit includes a rod, reel and tackle—everything needed to get started.

Kits are available to children 15 and under, and an adult must sign for the gear. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Whether it’s their first catch or the beginning of a lifelong hobby, Kids Fish Free Week is the perfect time to make outdoor memories. Families are encouraged to stop by Hellbender Outfitters and help get the next generation hooked on fishing.