General Sessions Court Published 9:04 am Friday, June 6, 2025

JUNE 2

Jessica Lee Edwards, bound over to grand jury on charges of introduction of contraband into penal facility and possession of methamphetamine

Andrea D. Hardin, 150 days for violation of probation

Gregory P. Lewis, shoplifting and theft under $1,000; $20 fine and court cost, five days

Willie J. Maupin, 40 days for second violation of probation; two days for failure to appear; driving on revoked license, $10 fine and court cost

Austin Gregory Teague, 15 days for second violation of probation

Ronnell Trey Thomas, domestic assault with injury; $100 fine and court cost

Laura Albright, capias; violation of implied consent law; driving on suspended out-of-state license; DUI with child endangerment; and driving under the influence

James B. Smith, capias; simple possession and casual exchange; criminal trespassing

JUNE 4

Scottie Birchfield, altering serial numbers on firearm, $25 fine and court cost, 30 days; driving under the influence, $350 fine and court costs, two days; bound over to grand jury on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Katie Blevins, reckless endangerment, $350 fine and court cost

Patrick Fallon, reckless endangerment, $350 fine and court cost; violation of implied consent law, $25 fine and court cost

Amon Taylor Jones, capias, fugitive from justice

Terry Lee White, bound over to grand jury on charges of reckless endangerment, driving on roadways laned for traffic, leaving scene of accident with property damage, no drivers license on person, and failure to give immediate notice of accident