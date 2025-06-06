Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule Published 2:24 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, June 9, through Friday, June 13.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday: Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – group led

Lunch: Chicken with rice and gravy – 11 a.m.

Massages with Yoga Farm – beginning at noon – must sign up in advance – $10 for 10 minutes

Chair Yoga – 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Shirley Gomillian – $3

Restorative Yoga – 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Tuesday: Boys & Girls Club Reading Program – 10 to 11 a.m. – Volunteer for a child to read to you!

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce – 11 a.m.

Line Dancing – noon – instructor Sharon Pilk – $3

Wednesday: Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – group led

Qigong with Adina – 10 a.m. – $3

Five Wishes – End-of-life planning – 11 a.m. to noon – Enjoy something sweet!

Lunch: Chicken and potato casserole – 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga – 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga – 1:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday: Golden Hours Game Day – group led – 9 to 11 a.m.

Body-Brain-Boost – 10 a.m. – Mix of heart, body and brain exercises

Lunch: Ham, lettuce and tomato sandwich – 11 a.m.

Vet-2-Vet Café – 1 to 2 p.m. – We welcome all veterans in the community! Enjoy coffee and something sweet! Sponsored by Caris Healthcare.

Friday: Elder Abuse Awareness Bingo – 9:30 to 11 a.m. – Sponsored by the Carter County SALT Council. Enjoy food, fun and resources! Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: BBQ pork riblet sandwich – 11 a.m.

Call 543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals!

Volunteer and Membership Opportunities

Want to volunteer in the community? Call 423-543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Interested in becoming a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center? We provide services and programming to adults age 55 and older in the Carter County community. Learn more at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.

Additional Services

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check: For those who would like to have a telephone call or visit each week from a county deputy to check on your well-being.

Reflective street signs: Available for your home at a discounted price of $5.

Yellow Dot Program: Yellow Dot signs for your car provide necessary emergency information.

Upcoming Trips

July 2025: New Hampshire and the White Mountains – 9 days and 8 nights

Saturday, July 12, through Sunday, July 20 – $1,315

October 2025: Lancaster Show Trip and Dutch Country – 5 days and 4 nights

Monday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 10 – $780