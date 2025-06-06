Doughboys fall short on opening night Published 12:06 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Doughboys’ opening night festivities ended in a 4-1 loss to the Bristol State Liners on Thursday night.

Bryson Thacker tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Brian Smith followed with a scoreless inning in the third before Chris Patterson opened the scoring for the State Liners in the fourth when he crossed home on a Beau Revord single.

Bristol added two more runs in the fifth with a two-RBI double from Olin Ward, bringing in Prince DeBoskie and Jaxon Walker.

Johnson City responded with its first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth as Camden Kaufman’s line drive brought Jackson Reid around to score after a single.

Major Osbolt struck out three straight in the top of the sixth before Prince DeBoskie gave the State Liners their fourth run on a Jaxon Walker single in the top of the seventh.

Griffin Howell and Carson French held the State Liners scoreless in the eighth and ninth, but the Doughboys’ bats could not keep up as they went three up, three down in the bottom of the ninth.