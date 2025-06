Decoration Day planned for June 14 at Lyons Cemetery Published 3:14 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Decoration Day at Lyons Cemetery, 1259 Dry Creek Road, Elizabethton, will be held on Saturday, June 14, at 2 p.m. There will be singing and a memorial message by Rev. Danny Osborne.

Join us on this special day as we remember our loved ones who have gone before us. Donations will be accepted for the perpetual care of the cemetery.