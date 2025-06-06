Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers Published 10:44 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Chancery Court

Alexia Nichole Bell vs. Violet Ann Cordell (order of protection)

Alexia Nichole Bell vs. Alexis Brooke Cordell (order of protection)

Stefany Dawn Kohli Sigman vs. Christian Dakota Sigman (divorce)

Steve A. Barnett vs. Amy Leigh Barnett (divorce)

Amy Marlene Hunter vs. Jennifer Rose Theiry (order of protection)

Shannon Lynn Sheets vs. Jack R. Blevins (divorce)

Dawna Renee Baird vs. Robert Leonard Baird (divorce)

Circuit Court

Brian McGinnis vs. Megan McGinnis (divorce with minors)

State of Tennessee vs. Any and All Persons, Christy Moore (condemnation)

Sari Barnett vs. Michael Barnett (order of protection)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Matthew Todd Montgomery to Mark Gregory, Dist. 5, quitclaim

Larry P. Trivette et al. to Charles O. Boudreaux et al., Dist. 6, $200,000

Barbara Rainbolt to Crystal R. Rogers et vir, Dist. 1, $30,000

Corey Cash to Maxemus Cash, Dist. 7, quitclaim

Sandra Jenkins, personal rep.; Elizabeth Hughes; Lauren Peterson; and John Angellotti to Jeffrey D. Button et al., no district listed, $80,000

Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $80,000

Elizabeth Jade Ramey et al. to Elizabeth Jade Ramey, Dist. 6, quitclaim

James W. Greenlee et al. to Thomas Roddy et al., Dist. 6, $582,000

Christian Everette Bach et al. to Ben Allen Williams et al., Dist. 15, $350,000

Garrett Vankleeck et al. to Teresa Hodge, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Teresa Hodge to Anita K. Hodge, Dist. 15, $70,000

Daniel Branch Jarrett et ux to James Kilpatrick et ux, Dist. 2, $600,000

Gilbert A. Filsinger et al. to Gerald Purnell Sr. et ux, Dist. 2, $440,000

George Miller Jr. et ux to Matthew Justin Miller, Dist. 10, $162,000

City of Elizabethton to Everette E. Stout et al., Dist. 6, quitclaim

Ruby Marilyn Taylor et al. to Jacob W. Rash et al., Dist. 10, $400,000

Ricky J. Guy et ux to Ricky J. Guy and Beverly Lynn Dugger, co-trustees, no district listed, quitclaim

Pelfrey Management Group LLC to Joe H. McGill Jr., Dist. 14, $169,000

Mark Adam McGrath et al. to Grace Lewis et al., Dist. 15, $520,000

Hannah L. Morgan et al. to Gregory Ray Baker et al., Dist. 2, $38,000

Julia Maureen Steinat to Julia Maureen Steinat et al., Dist. 14, quitclaim

Total Properties LLC to Rashmikant Patel et ux, Dist. 7, $725,000

Jacob D. Rasnick to Michael B. Morton, Dist. 8, $45,000

Holston Conference for the United Methodist Church, Watauga Point United Methodist Church, and United Methodist Church Holston Conference to Scott Gouge et al., Dist. 4, $200,000

Jennifer Wisdom Schepers, personal rep., to Jennifer Wisdom Schepers, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Betty Street Wilson to Brach Jarrett et ux, Dist. 2, quitclaim

William E. Shoun et ux to Tre Augustus Neil Shoun, Dist. 2, quitclaim

Frederick F. Douville et al. to Mark McGrath et al., no district listed, $315,000

Elizabeth Marie Toney Jones to Darrell Byrd et al., Dist. 10, $92,000

Luther Grindstaff et ux to Douglas P. Tittle et al., Dist. 6, $21,175

Clinton Daniel Cranford to Jeremy Bennett, Dist. 8, $130,000

Shyann Hill to Rebecca Heaton, Dist. 8, $166,000

Marisa Potter to Debra Sawyer, Dist. 11, $95,000

Rubin Lublin TN PLLC; Jacqueline Hill et al. to C&M Solutions, Dist. 7, $150,000

Jerry May et ux to Chelsey Renee Smith et vir, Dist. 15, $233,450

Mattie Faith Croy to Nicholas D. Holder, Dist. 10, $50,000

Mark Gregory to Robin Ruth Byers et al., Dist. 5, $288,000

Judy Bennett to Penny Ann Allen, Dist. 9, $185,320

Lila P. Malacky to Lila P. Malacky et al., Dist. 5, quitclaim

Wylmetta Buckles to Allison Buckles Hughes, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Wylmetta Buckles to Randell Alfred Buckles et ux, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Randell Alfred Buckles et ux to Hayley Minton, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Rubin Lublin TN PLLC; Margaret Hodge and Elbert C. Hodge Jr. to David Bass et al., Dist. 5, $140,000

Eldred Blackburn et ux to Lori R. Duvall et vir, Dist. 5, $650,000

Rubin Lublin TN PLLC and Johnny K. Ramsey to Mary Lou Street, Dist. 11, $89,901

Sandra L. Morris to Sandra Morris et al., Dist. 15, quitclaim

Gloria Lee Robinson et vir to Joan Marie Cook, Dist. 7, $275,000

Clinton Ross et al. to Matthew R. Bunton et al., Dist. 8, $145,000

David L. Hagy et ux to David L. Hagy et ux, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Brandon C. Miller et al. to Brandon C. Miller, no district listed, quitclaim

Kim Sultan Smith to Kim Sultan Smith, trustee, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Stephen C. Evans et ux to Timothy Evans et ux, Dist. 2, $16,000

Nancy Frazier to Stuart Stallard et ux, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Nathan Dugger et al. to Emily Dugger, Dist. 14, quitclaim

James Lyle Matson and Laurie Janay Matson, successor co-trustees, to James Lyle Matson et al., Dist. 14, quitclaim

James Lyle Matson et al. to Rick L. Bowers and Jesse Bowers, Dist. 14, $16,000

George F. Parker to John S. Brooke Jr. et al., Dist. 5, $269,600

Randy F. Simmons et ux to Home Bridge Real Estate LLC, Dist. 4, $165,000

Van M. McFarland et ux to Kenneth R. Wappelhurst et ux, Dist. 9, $165,000

Joan Markland Hathaway, administrator, to Thomas W. Markland, Dist. 9, executor’s deed

John Markland Hathaway, administrator, to Joan Markland Hathaway, Dist. 9, executor’s deed

Arnold M. Weiss PLLC and Nona L. Church to Jimmy Street et al., Dist. 7, $13,101

Gary Randall Chinault Jr. et al. to Laura B. Roller, Dist. 15, $235,000

Jim Tribble to Angela Arwood, Dist. 2, quitclaim

Richard L. Norris to Matthew Douglas Jaynes, Dist. 9, quitclaim