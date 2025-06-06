Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers
Chancery Court
Alexia Nichole Bell vs. Violet Ann Cordell (order of protection)
Alexia Nichole Bell vs. Alexis Brooke Cordell (order of protection)
Stefany Dawn Kohli Sigman vs. Christian Dakota Sigman (divorce)
Steve A. Barnett vs. Amy Leigh Barnett (divorce)
Amy Marlene Hunter vs. Jennifer Rose Theiry (order of protection)
Shannon Lynn Sheets vs. Jack R. Blevins (divorce)
Dawna Renee Baird vs. Robert Leonard Baird (divorce)
Circuit Court
Brian McGinnis vs. Megan McGinnis (divorce with minors)
State of Tennessee vs. Any and All Persons, Christy Moore (condemnation)
Sari Barnett vs. Michael Barnett (order of protection)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Matthew Todd Montgomery to Mark Gregory, Dist. 5, quitclaim
Larry P. Trivette et al. to Charles O. Boudreaux et al., Dist. 6, $200,000
Barbara Rainbolt to Crystal R. Rogers et vir, Dist. 1, $30,000
Corey Cash to Maxemus Cash, Dist. 7, quitclaim
Sandra Jenkins, personal rep.; Elizabeth Hughes; Lauren Peterson; and John Angellotti to Jeffrey D. Button et al., no district listed, $80,000
Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $80,000
Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $80,000
Elizabeth Jade Ramey et al. to Elizabeth Jade Ramey, Dist. 6, quitclaim
James W. Greenlee et al. to Thomas Roddy et al., Dist. 6, $582,000
Christian Everette Bach et al. to Ben Allen Williams et al., Dist. 15, $350,000
Garrett Vankleeck et al. to Teresa Hodge, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Teresa Hodge to Anita K. Hodge, Dist. 15, $70,000
Daniel Branch Jarrett et ux to James Kilpatrick et ux, Dist. 2, $600,000
Gilbert A. Filsinger et al. to Gerald Purnell Sr. et ux, Dist. 2, $440,000
George Miller Jr. et ux to Matthew Justin Miller, Dist. 10, $162,000
City of Elizabethton to Everette E. Stout et al., Dist. 6, quitclaim
Ruby Marilyn Taylor et al. to Jacob W. Rash et al., Dist. 10, $400,000
Ricky J. Guy et ux to Ricky J. Guy and Beverly Lynn Dugger, co-trustees, no district listed, quitclaim
Pelfrey Management Group LLC to Joe H. McGill Jr., Dist. 14, $169,000
Mark Adam McGrath et al. to Grace Lewis et al., Dist. 15, $520,000
Hannah L. Morgan et al. to Gregory Ray Baker et al., Dist. 2, $38,000
Julia Maureen Steinat to Julia Maureen Steinat et al., Dist. 14, quitclaim
Total Properties LLC to Rashmikant Patel et ux, Dist. 7, $725,000
Jacob D. Rasnick to Michael B. Morton, Dist. 8, $45,000
Holston Conference for the United Methodist Church, Watauga Point United Methodist Church, and United Methodist Church Holston Conference to Scott Gouge et al., Dist. 4, $200,000
Jennifer Wisdom Schepers, personal rep., to Jennifer Wisdom Schepers, Dist. 1, quitclaim
Betty Street Wilson to Brach Jarrett et ux, Dist. 2, quitclaim
William E. Shoun et ux to Tre Augustus Neil Shoun, Dist. 2, quitclaim
Frederick F. Douville et al. to Mark McGrath et al., no district listed, $315,000
Elizabeth Marie Toney Jones to Darrell Byrd et al., Dist. 10, $92,000
Luther Grindstaff et ux to Douglas P. Tittle et al., Dist. 6, $21,175
Clinton Daniel Cranford to Jeremy Bennett, Dist. 8, $130,000
Shyann Hill to Rebecca Heaton, Dist. 8, $166,000
Marisa Potter to Debra Sawyer, Dist. 11, $95,000
Rubin Lublin TN PLLC; Jacqueline Hill et al. to C&M Solutions, Dist. 7, $150,000
Jerry May et ux to Chelsey Renee Smith et vir, Dist. 15, $233,450
Mattie Faith Croy to Nicholas D. Holder, Dist. 10, $50,000
Mark Gregory to Robin Ruth Byers et al., Dist. 5, $288,000
Judy Bennett to Penny Ann Allen, Dist. 9, $185,320
Lila P. Malacky to Lila P. Malacky et al., Dist. 5, quitclaim
Wylmetta Buckles to Allison Buckles Hughes, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Wylmetta Buckles to Randell Alfred Buckles et ux, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Randell Alfred Buckles et ux to Hayley Minton, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Rubin Lublin TN PLLC; Margaret Hodge and Elbert C. Hodge Jr. to David Bass et al., Dist. 5, $140,000
Eldred Blackburn et ux to Lori R. Duvall et vir, Dist. 5, $650,000
Rubin Lublin TN PLLC and Johnny K. Ramsey to Mary Lou Street, Dist. 11, $89,901
Sandra L. Morris to Sandra Morris et al., Dist. 15, quitclaim
Gloria Lee Robinson et vir to Joan Marie Cook, Dist. 7, $275,000
Clinton Ross et al. to Matthew R. Bunton et al., Dist. 8, $145,000
David L. Hagy et ux to David L. Hagy et ux, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Brandon C. Miller et al. to Brandon C. Miller, no district listed, quitclaim
Kim Sultan Smith to Kim Sultan Smith, trustee, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Stephen C. Evans et ux to Timothy Evans et ux, Dist. 2, $16,000
Nancy Frazier to Stuart Stallard et ux, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Nathan Dugger et al. to Emily Dugger, Dist. 14, quitclaim
James Lyle Matson and Laurie Janay Matson, successor co-trustees, to James Lyle Matson et al., Dist. 14, quitclaim
James Lyle Matson et al. to Rick L. Bowers and Jesse Bowers, Dist. 14, $16,000
George F. Parker to John S. Brooke Jr. et al., Dist. 5, $269,600
Randy F. Simmons et ux to Home Bridge Real Estate LLC, Dist. 4, $165,000
Van M. McFarland et ux to Kenneth R. Wappelhurst et ux, Dist. 9, $165,000
Joan Markland Hathaway, administrator, to Thomas W. Markland, Dist. 9, executor’s deed
John Markland Hathaway, administrator, to Joan Markland Hathaway, Dist. 9, executor’s deed
Arnold M. Weiss PLLC and Nona L. Church to Jimmy Street et al., Dist. 7, $13,101
Gary Randall Chinault Jr. et al. to Laura B. Roller, Dist. 15, $235,000
Jim Tribble to Angela Arwood, Dist. 2, quitclaim
Richard L. Norris to Matthew Douglas Jaynes, Dist. 9, quitclaim