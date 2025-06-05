TDOT races to complete work on Broad Street Bridge Published 12:25 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Elizabethton’s Broad Street Bridge is expected to be closed until early July due to damage from Hurricane Helene. Construction activity at the bridge has picked up in recent weeks. Water has been removed from around support columns that need repair, and micropile work is well underway. However, it is taking longer than expected.

Due to the closing, several events scheduled at the Covered Bridge Park have been moved to other locations, including the Elizabethton Farmers Market and the annual Independence Day Celebration.

Most days, a large crew of workers is present below the bridge, working to stabilize bridge support columns.