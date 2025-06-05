Kendall named head coach of Happy Valley Volleyball Published 2:41 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Carter County Schools has announced that Kevin Kendall will serve as the new head coach of the Happy Valley High School volleyball team for the 2025-26 school year.

Kendall, a longtime educator and coach, brings nearly 20 years of experience to the position. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science degree and later earned a master’s and an educational specialist degree in education from Union College.

Since 2005, Kendall has taught and coached in Carter County Schools, including leading teams in high school baseball, middle school football, and middle school baseball.

Kendall has also been part of the coaching staff for the Happy Valley Middle School volleyball team, which was launched in 2023 by his wife, Tyra Kendall. The team won its conference title in 2024, and the Kendalls plan to continue building a strong volleyball program within the Happy Valley community.

“I’m honored to take on this role and look forward to coaching a strong, competitive team while nurturing a love for the game of volleyball,” Kendall said.

He emphasized a focus on teamwork, discipline, and skill development as he steps into his new role.