Josh Smith sworn in to fill school board vacancy in Elizabethton

Josh Smith said he was honored to help the community and the Elizabethton City Schools Board of Education by filling the vacancy left by Danny O'Quinn. Josh Smith is joined by Director of Elizabethton City Schools Richard VanHuss, board member Dr. Robert Lewis, and Chairman Eddie Pless after being sworn in to complete Danny O'Quinn's vacancy. Judge Teresa Murray Smith performs the swearing-in of Josh Smith to fill Danny O'Quinn's position on the Elizabethton City School Board.

By Ivan Sanders

City of Elizabethton PIO

A familiar face to many in Northeast Tennessee has taken on a new role in his hometown. Former WJHL news anchor Josh Smith was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of the Elizabethton City School Board.

Smith, who is filling the unexpired term of Danny O’Quinn, was administered the oath of office by Judge Teresa Murray Smith in a brief ceremony held inside City Hall’s Council Chambers.

The move comes after O’Quinn stepped down, creating a vacancy the board needed to fill ahead of the next election cycle.

“It is a very exciting day for our school system,” said Elizabethton City Schools Director Richard VanHuss. “We certainly appreciate Danny O’Quinn for what he did for our board, our community and our schools. When Josh informed us that he was interested in filling this position, when you get someone of Josh’s caliber, it is incredible.”

Smith, a graduate of Elizabethton City Schools, expressed both humility and pride in accepting the role.

“I am incredibly proud to tell people that I am an Elizabethton City Schools graduate,” Smith said. “I have two sons and a wife who are beyond words grateful. It’s an honor to help.”

He also acknowledged the temporary nature of his appointment.

“Yes, it will be for a short term, so the board will need to use me and abuse me,” he added with a laugh. “Thank you all.”

Smith’s deep roots in the community and years of experience in public-facing roles were seen as strengths by current board members.

Board Chairman Eddie Pless said Smith’s heart for the community and students made him a strong addition.

“On behalf of the board, we are very honored to have you as part of us,” Pless said. “We will do our best to be a group and vote what is best for our children. I know you love our community, and just to have you in that role, for me, is just an encouragement.”

Smith’s term will run until the next regular board election in 2026.