Published 2:34 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Heather Marie Stewart, age 42, of Elizabethton, passed away tragically on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Heather was born on April 10, 1983, to Billy Smith and Donna Potter. Heather was a graduate of Hampton High School and then went on to work at Northeast Community Credit Union for 22 years.

Heather was preceded in death by her father, Billy Smith; her paternal grandmother, Tiny Smith; and her special aunt, Susie Holtsclaw. She was a member of Fish Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rob Stewart; her precious son, Drew Wiseman; her mother, Donna Potter; her grandparents, Bearl and Pat Campbell; her grandfather, Bill Smith; her aunt, Leslie Campbell; her aunt and uncle, Teresa and Ed Fox; her special great-aunt, Barbara Matheson; her stepsons, who she adored, Blake and Brock Stewart; her brothers, Daniel (Tara) Smith, Joseph (Aubrey) Smith, and Brandon Smith; her sisters, Kendra (Jordan) Dugger and Mystery Smith; her stepbrothers, Jesse (Lacey) and Kenneth Potter; her stepdad, Ken (Dee) Potter; her uncle, Greg Holtsclaw; her mother-in-law, Brenda Stewart; her brother-in-law, Todd (Tracy) Montgomery; her special cousins, Megan Holtsclaw and Lucas (Emma) Holtsclaw; and two nieces and several nephews.

She is also survived by Drew’s dad, Brian Wiseman, and Holly Adams. Heather also leaves behind all of her biker friends, Appalachian Warriors Motorcycle Club, many other close, special friends, her neighbors, and all of her co-workers at Northeast Community Credit Union, who she loved dearly, and her fur babies, “Dyna” and “Harley.”

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Stevie Guinn officiating. Interment will follow in the Campbell Cemetery, Whaley Town Road, Butler.

Active pallbearers will be Blake Stewart, Brock Stewart, Mickey Malone, Justin Guy, Darren Berkley, Lucas Holtsclaw, Jessie Hodge, Greg Barrett and Durrell Wise. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Stewart family.