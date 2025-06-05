Estate sale to support local veteran set for June 7 Published 9:12 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

A large estate sale to benefit local veteran Kelly W. Greene Sr. will be held Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 157 Chambers Hollow Road. No early sales will be allowed.

The sale includes an Ashley iron and slate living room set, fishing gear, yard tools, canning goods, musical instruments and wine-making supplies. The event is open to the public.

Greene, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, enlisted at age 17, continuing a family legacy of military service. He later joined the American Legion Honor Guard and served as commander, supporting fellow veterans and their families through funeral honors, housing assistance, and medical support.

In recent years, Greene escorted veterans through the Honor Flight program to Washington, D.C., and worked closely with local and national veteran organizations.

Due to advancing COPD and congestive heart failure, Greene spent six weeks in the VA Medical Center and is now transitioning to a more manageable living situation. Proceeds from the estate sale will help cover moving and medical expenses.