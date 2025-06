Elizabethton woman celebrates 105th birthday Published 9:19 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Lynn J. Richardson 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Lynn J. Richardson 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Lynn J. Richardson 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Lynn J. Richardson

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mrs. Virginia Laws of Elizabethton, at right, celebrated her 105th birthday with lunch at City Market on Wednesday with her sister, Patsy Goddard, left, who is 100, and several friends.