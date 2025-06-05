Eden is not just a symbol Published 9:04 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: The Bible is filled with symbolism, but it seems hard to distinguish what is symbolism and what is actual reality. When I read the creation account, specifically about the garden of Eden, could this be a symbolic setting, and the story of Adam and Eve a parable of sorts? – S.R.

Dear S. R.: The Bible not only describes the garden of Eden, but also where it was situated. “The Lord God planted a garden eastward in Eden, and there He put the man whom He had formed. … Now a river went out of Eden to water the garden, and from there it parted and became four riverheads” (Genesis 2:8–10, NKJV).

Eden is not just a symbol. It was a real place – just as real as Adam and Eve themselves. The opening chapters of the Bible tell us that the garden of Eden was perfect – a place given by God to the first couple so that their every need would be met. The reason the garden was perfect was because sin had not yet entered the world. But when Adam and Eve listened to Satan and turned against God – when Adam and Eve sinned – that perfect garden was no longer perfect. God banished them from the garden, and they would never return.

Since that time, the human race has been searching for the peace and perfection Eden once provided – but without success, because sin has ravaged our world and our hearts. But that is not the end of the story. Christ came to conquer sin and death – and He has! In Him there is hope because He has promised that one day He will come and establish His perfect rule over all the earth. Someday, we will all face the Savior of the world. Are you ready?

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)