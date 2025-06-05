Church Briefs Published 2:44 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

First Christian

First Christian Church Elizabethton will have Vacation Bible School June 8-11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each day. There will be classes for 3-year-olds through eighth grade. All children are invited.

Sunday worship is at 9:45 a.m. with David Siebenaler preaching.

On Wednesday, there is Bible study at 6 p.m. for adults and classes for all ages.

First Christian has a food pantry. Persons needing a food box are asked to call the church office at 542-5651 to make an appointment.

First Christian is located at 513 Hattie Avenue.

Roan Street Free Will

Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church will have services Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Rev. Johnathan Sams will preach at both services.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Union Baptist

Union Baptist Church, 1411 Highway 3211, Hampton, will have Vacation Bible School June 15-20 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. each day.

The theme of the Bible school is “Magnified.”

There will be classes for preschool children to adults.

First Free Will Baptist

Vacation Bible School will be held at First Free Will Baptist Church, Academy Street, June 9-13 with classes from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The theme of the Bible school is “Magnified.”

The Bible school will feature Bible study, music, recreation and refreshments each day.

All children are invited.

Poplar Grove Baptist

Vacation Bible School will be held at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2829 Highway 91, June 8-10 with classes from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Each daily session will include Bible study, music, recreation, snacks and fun.

Friday night, June 11, will feature inflatables, water fun, snow cones and pizza. Families are invited.

The Bible school will include classes from age 3 through high school.

For a ride, call Steve at 474-2842.

Sunset Free Will Baptist

Sunset Free Will Baptist Church, 6676 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, will have Vacation Bible School June 8-10. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day.

The theme of the VBS is “Wild West VBS—Outlaws for Jesus.”

All children are invited.

Little Doe Free Will

Vacation Bible School at Little Doe Free Will Baptist will be held June 16-22 with classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Supper will be served each day.

The church is located at 118 Simerly Creek Road.

Grace Baptist

Vacation Bible School will be held at Grace Baptist Church June 8-11 with classes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. The theme of the Bible school is “Wonder Junction… Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.”

Celebration Night will be June 12 at 6 p.m.

There will be classes for children ages 5 through eighth grade.

Food will be served nightly for children and VBS volunteers.