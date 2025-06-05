A night to remember: Carter County Sports Hall of Fame honors its best at Milligan University Published 10:30 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Milligan University — A festive spirit filled the air on Saturday, May 31, as nearly 400 people gathered on the campus of Milligan University to celebrate Carter County’s rich sports heritage. The occasion marked the 17th annual Carter County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and the turnout reflected the deep pride and community support for local athletes, coaches and sports contributors.

The evening began with a delicious meal shared among athletes, families and community members. Emotions ran high and spirits soared as more than 100 student-athletes from across Carter County were recognized with awards for their achievements on and off the field.

Thirty individuals were inducted into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame, joining an elite class of legends who’ve left a lasting mark on the region’s athletic history. From storied coaches and game-changing players to behind-the-scenes heroes, the inductees’ stories served as powerful reminders of the community’s dedication to sportsmanship, excellence and tradition.

Richard “Jarfly” Dugger, a legendary fast-pitch softball pitcher and respected figure in Carter County athletics, served as the host for both portions of the event. Dugger’s warm humor and deep knowledge of local sports brought energy and heart to the night.

Eddie Brown, one of the evening’s keynote speakers, captivated the crowd with an inspiring address and a wide-open Q&A session that allowed many to engage with one of the region’s most admired sports figures. Brown’s reflections on discipline, perseverance and character in sports sparked thoughtful dialogue and applause.

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby also took the stage, delivering a powerful message about community, leadership and the role athletics plays in shaping future generations. Her presence underscored the county’s strong support for youth and sports programs.

Judy Veeneman and Ric Anderson took on the responsibility of presenting awards, fulfilling their roles with heartfelt words and genuine admiration for each recipient. Their presence added an extra layer of class to an already prestigious event.

Adding a spiritual and motivational touch to the evening was Eastside Baptist Pastor Timothy Adkins, who led the opening prayers. His message to the younger athletes, themed “The Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat,” was both moving and insightful. Immediately following his talk, a short four-minute video told the surprising story of Michael Jordan being cut from his high school basketball team — a moment that shocked many in attendance and served as a reminder of perseverance in the face of setbacks.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Larry Bowling Award, given this year to Michelle Shields. Shields became only the fifth recipient of this distinguished honor, which recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership, character and outstanding contribution to Carter County athletics.

As the event drew to a close, attendees left with full hearts and renewed appreciation for the athletes, coaches and community leaders who shape the sporting spirit of Carter County. The 17th annual Hall of Fame event was hailed as one of the most successful yet — a true celebration of legacy, achievement and unity.

Nominations for the 2026 Carter County Sports Hall of Fame are now open. Anyone wishing to nominate a deserving individual can do so by visiting www.carterhalloffame.com.