Treadway, Anderson named to lead Central Elementary for 2025-26 school year Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Carter County Schools has announced administrative changes at Central Elementary for the 2025-26 school year.

Nathaniel Treadway has been named principal. Treadway graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in human performance and exercise science. He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Union College in 2021.

Treadway began his career as a teacher’s aide at Range Elementary before being hired in 2013 to teach various subjects and grade levels at Hunter Elementary. In 2020, he transitioned to Happy Valley High School, where he taught Algebra I.

Andy Anderson has been appointed assistant principal. Anderson earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Tusculum University in 2008 and began teaching first grade at Range Elementary later that year. He transferred to Hampton Elementary in 2017 and taught second grade for five years. For the past three years, he has served as RTI lead and taken on several other instructional roles. Anderson completed a master’s degree in educational leadership at Austin Peay State University in 2024. He has 17 years of experience with Carter County Schools.