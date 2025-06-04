To downplay the work God gives us to do lacks thankfulness Published 9:18 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: It is discouraging to have finished college, and I can only find a job as a bank teller. I know that I have more ability than that, but no one will give me a chance. It doesn’t seem that this pleases the Lord to do so little with my college degree. – B.J.

Dear B.J.: The Lord gave the first man, Adam, his life’s work: to care for the garden. Throughout Scripture, we see Jesus speaking to the people in terms of working the land. And we sometimes forget that during most of His life, Jesus was a carpenter, working with His hands among His neighbors in the town of Nazareth. “Isn’t this the carpenter?” some of His critics asked scornfully, implying that no mere carpenter could possibly be the promised Messiah (see Mark 6:3).

To downplay the work God gives us to do lacks thankfulness for the ability to earn an honest living. There are many who are physically not able to work with their hands, for instance. To say “I’m only a cashier,” or “I’m just a plumber,” or “just a teacher or accountant” is to belittle honest work. When pipes break, we are grateful to see the plumber coming to our aid. When we send our children off to school, we’re thankful for men and women who will teach children to read and write. We’re grateful for bookkeepers who watch over the details of business.

This does not mean that we cannot move on to other work, but it is important that we thank Him for the opportunity to work. The Bible tells us, “He who is faithful in what is least is faithful also in much” (Luke 16:10, NKJV). Work is valuable and significant in the sight of God. “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men” (Colossians 3:23, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)