Roan Mountain Calendar Published 10:12 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

June 1–30

Support Our Wildlife Ambassadors

Roan Mountain State Park

All month

Price:

$10 – Feeds one bird a day

$20 – Feeds two birds a day

$30 – Feeds three birds a day

$40 – Feeds four birds a day

$50 – Feeds five birds a day

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes. As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are specialties.

All of our animals are nonreleasable for a variety of reasons. We frequently program with these animals and never charge for educational programs when using them. Here is your opportunity to support our educational wildlife program and help us care for these animals.

All donations will go to purchase food, pay veterinary bills, buy gloves, tethers, falconry equipment and aquarium bedding, and improve and build more housing facilities for our nonreleasable birds of prey.

To donate, click the green “Register for Event” button at the right. Your donation is a one-time payment. If you wish to cover more than one day, update the quantity you wish to donate or simply return to this page in future months.

Thank you for supporting our wildlife ambassadors at Roan Mountain State Park!

June 6

Friday Night Music in the Park: Simply Scott – 7 to 8 p.m.

Meet at the Park Amphitheater. Gather for an evening of music in nature at the Park Amphitheater. Concerts are free, but cash tips for the unpaid musicians are welcome. Bench seating is available near the stage. Guests may bring their own lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the music from the surrounding grassy area. (Free!)

June 7

National Trails Day Hike of Raven Rock – 2 to 4 p.m.

Meet at Park Headquarters. Register for the event.

Price:

$10 – Attendee + Donation

$20 – Attendee + Donation

$10 – No Attendance + Donation

$20 – No Attendance + Donation

$0 – Attendee

What better way to spend American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day than on a ranger-led hike to the Raven Rock Overlook? Join Ranger Rodriguez on this 1.3-mile hike along the Raven Rock Trail, where we will have the opportunity to see mountain laurels in bloom, get a glimpse of the flame azaleas and maybe be visited by some of our park wildlife!

This trail consists of a gradual 0.5-mile incline in elevation on the ascent to the overlook, as we hike over some uneven terrain at times. Meet at Park Headquarters next to the Conference Center and Aviary.

Celebrating American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day® provides the perfect opportunity to set off on a local trail with others in your community. Join the nationwide movement to give back to trails and build a world where everyone feels welcome and has access to enjoy the great outdoors.

Registration is required, as spaces are limited.

June 13

Friday Night Music in the Park: Matt Tonner of the 502s – 7 to 8 p.m.

Meet at the Park Amphitheater. Gather for an evening of music in nature at the Park Amphitheater. Concerts are free, but cash tips for the unpaid musicians are welcome. Bench seating is available near the stage. Guests may bring their own lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the music from the surrounding grassy area. (Free!)

June 21

2025 Rhododendron Festival – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Meet at the Roan Mountain State Park Amphitheater.

June 1947 saw the first of the Rhododendron Festivals, conceived and carried out by the Roan Mountain Citizens Club as a two-day celebration to memorialize and perpetuate the most gorgeous display of natural beauty on the North American continent.

In recent years, the festival is held in Roan Mountain State Park, located at the foot of Roan Mountain, and features handmade crafts, food and a variety of traditional music, plus an array of old-time folkway demonstrations.

Location: Roan Mountain State Park Amphitheater, 1015 Highway 143, Roan Mountain, TN 37687

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 21–22, 2025

Parking is by donation to a local civic group. Admission, demonstrations and entertainment are free all day both days. Over 100 arts and crafts vendors. A variety of food is available. Visit the world’s largest natural rhododendron gardens atop 6,000-foot Roan Mountain. Hike the Appalachian Trail as it runs along the border of Tennessee and North Carolina. Learn about our nation’s history as you relax beside cool streams. Camp or stay in a rustic cabin.

The Citizens Club will have Roan Mountain cookbooks, auto tags and T-shirts available for purchase at the festival. See them at our tent under the big oak tree. We’ll also be selling ice-cold canned drinks and bottled water. All proceeds go to Roan Mountain community projects at schools, fire departments and other local causes.

A mini-auction for scholarships for Cloudland High School graduates will be conducted between performances. Festival vendors and local businesses have donated items.

For more information, visit www.roanmountain.com/rhododendron-festival.

June 23, 2025

Junior Ranger Camp (Ages 8–12) – 8:30 a.m. to noon

Price:

$75 per participant

$55 for Cloudland Elementary students

Registration is now open!

Learn about safety, plants, animals, bugs, astronomy, environmental stewardship, history and more. At the conclusion of the week, each participant will be sworn in as an official Junior Ranger for Tennessee State Parks during the graduation ceremony and banquet.

Camp runs Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The graduation ceremony and party will take place Friday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the park Conference Center.

The $75 registration fee includes a T-shirt, daily snacks and a fun awards celebration Friday night.

June 27

Friday Night Music in the Park: BD & B Frank – 7 to 8 p.m.

Meet at the Park Amphitheater. Gather for an evening of music in nature at the Park Amphitheater. Concerts are free, but cash tips for the unpaid musicians are welcome. Bench seating is available near the stage. Guests may bring their own lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the music from the surrounding grassy area. (Free!)