Carter County schools propose turf upgrades at Happy Valley, Cloudland Published 12:07 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Carter County Schools administration has announced a proposal to upgrade athletic facilities for students across the district, with a focus on turf installation at Happy Valley High School and Cloudland High School.

The proposal will be presented at an upcoming Board of Education meeting and includes a bid from Baseline Sports totaling $1,672,964. The cost breakdown includes $833,083 for Cloudland High School and $869,881 for Happy Valley High School.

These upgrades are part of a broader effort to improve student-athlete experiences and increase the durability of athletic fields.

The Cloudland project aligns with a pending FEMA-funded alternate project and will fall under an approved scope of work. The Happy Valley upgrade is needed due to increased demand this coming season, as the field will temporarily host all football programs from Hampton High School, Hampton Middle School and the Hampton Youth Club. Happy Valley’s own programs from the high school, middle school and youth club will also continue to use the field.

The additional usage is necessary because Hampton High’s home stadium remains unusable due to flood damage from Hurricane Helene. Environmental testing continues at the Hampton campus, and the school is awaiting bids for construction of a new sewer treatment plant.

School officials emphasized that no funds allocated for Hampton High School’s flood-related repairs will be used for the turf projects. The upgrades will be fully funded through the Carter County Board of Education’s alternative funding sources and existing cost savings.

If approved, the improvements will provide long-term durability and safer playing conditions for student-athletes across the county.