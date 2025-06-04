Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K run July 19 Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

For the past three years, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K Run has hosted the USATF Men’s 8K Road Championship in Kingsport, Tenn., with the race adding the women’s championship in 2024. In 2025, Crazy 8s will take place on July 19 during Kingsport’s Fun Fest festival, and race organizers announced the race will once again support U.S. men and women distance runners but will not host the USATF 8K championship.

Gatorade was the championship sponsor last year but pulled its funding this year. This made it difficult to find another sponsor to host the championship.

“Last year was fantastic with the men’s and women’s championships,” said event director Hank Brown. “We had full approval from USATF to host both genders again in 2025, but these things happen. However, Natalie [Brown’s wife] and I got together, and we decided we still wanted to support U.S. athletes, so we will continue to offer a prize purse to the top five in each gender.”

Brown expects to see an excellent field of elite American runners, with a good mix of experienced pros and young developing athletes. “I’ve been talking to some coaches and agents, and they are looking for events like Crazy 8s to send their athletes,” said Brown. “Lots of post-collegiate runners are looking to stay in the sport and earn some money. Plus, Crazy 8s fits nicely in the summer racing schedule.”

On the men’s side, Crazy 8s has seen some thrilling finishes over the past few years with names like Conner Mantz, Clayton Young and Leonard Korir gracing the candlelit streets of Kingsport. These three represented the United States at the Paris Olympics in the marathon. For the women, Rachel Smith from Arizona won the 8K championship in 2024 with an excellent time of 25:40.

“Crazy 8s is one of our favorite Fun Fest events,” said Emily Thompson, director of Fun Fest and special events for Visit Kingsport. “We look forward to welcoming runners from around the country and cheering them on as they race through the streets of Kingsport.”

In addition to the 8K run, the Crazy 8s menu of events includes the Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry Little 8s Youth Field Day with age-appropriate distances ranging from 100 to 600 yards, Special 8s for special needs children, and the Eastman Credit Union Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk. The Regional Eye Center is offering a special “Totally Crazy” medal for anyone who runs both the 3K and the 8K.

Sponsors are Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network, The Regional Eye Center, Eastman Credit Union, Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry, Food City, Martin Dentistry, Mycroft Signs, Culligan, Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport and JA Street.