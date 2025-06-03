Runaway tree trunk damages home in Stoney Creek community Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

STONEY CREEK — Deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Lick Skillet Road on Tuesday morning after a 911 caller reported a possible explosion.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the damage was not caused by an explosion but by a large tree trunk that had rolled down a hillside and struck the home. The trunk broke through an exterior wall and came to rest inside the residence, causing significant structural damage.

The homeowner was not injured and did not require medical attention.

An investigation revealed that a construction crew working uphill had been using a bulldozer to move large tree trunks while building a residential driveway. According to deputies, one of the logs broke loose and rolled down the hill. The workers told officers they were unaware the tree had hit a home.

Deputies confirmed that no explosives were used at the site and found no evidence of an explosion.