Roan Mountain State Park schedule of activities for the weekend Published 9:16 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8

– 8:30 a.m. – Warbler Walk [Sunday only] It’s warbler season! Join Ranger Kacie to learn about the golden-winged warbler. We’ll hike at a leisurely pace through the trails at Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area in search of this fascinating world traveler. Dress for the weather with sturdy shoes and bring field glasses if you have them. Meet at the HCCSNA trailhead. 60 min. (Free!)

– 9 a.m. – Water Cycle Bracelets Join Ranger Hannah to learn about the Earth’s water cycle and make your own souvenir bracelet. Meet at the camp store. 30–45 min. (Free!)

– 10 a.m. – Trash Timeline Do you know how to “trash your trash?” Join Ranger Hannah at the camp store to play a fun game and learn how to avoid being a litterbug! 30 min. (Free!)

– 10:30 a.m. – Nature Yoga [Sunday only] Join Ranger Kacie for an outdoor yoga session! Dress comfortably for stretching and bring a yoga mat or towel if you have one. Meet at camper check-in. 45 min. (Free!)

– 12 noon – Cornhusk Dolls Make your own cornhusk doll! Join Ranger Hannah to learn about the Cherokee tradition of making cornhusk dolls and why cornhusk dolls don’t have faces. Meet Ranger Hannah at the Miller Farmstead. 45 min. (Free!)

– 1 p.m. – Kid’s Safety Hike [Sunday only] Join Ranger Kacie on the Peg Leg Loop Trail to learn some tips for staying safe while hiking! Meet at the visitor center. Dress for the weather with sturdy footwear and bring water. 60 min. (Free!)

– 1 p.m. – Make Your Own Butter Join Ranger Hannah at the Miller Farmstead to learn about traditional butter making. You will find out how butter churns work and learn to shake your own butter with a mason jar. 45 min. (Free!)

– 2:30 p.m. – Roan’s Rhodies [Sunday only] Learn about Roan Mountain’s popular shrub, hear the legend behind the Catawba rhododendron and make your own paper rhododendron flower. Meet Ranger Kacie at the visitor center. 45 min. (Free!)

– 3 p.m. – Art in Nature Join Ranger Hannah at the visitor center for an easy-to-moderate hike on the 1.1-mile Peg Leg Trail. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Prepare to get your hands dirty! 60–90 min. (Free!)

– 3:30 p.m. – Frog Song [Sunday only] Join Ranger Kacie at the Miller Farmstead to learn about the fantastic frogs of Roan Mountain! We’ll walk up to the frog pond and learn how frogs use unique calls to find mates. Park in the gravel parking lot and meet Kacie at the kiosk. We’ll walk together to the pond. 45 min. (Free!)