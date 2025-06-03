Meeting the challenge of reaching Generation Z through Bible school Published 9:49 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Star Correspondent

In decades past, summer meant one thing for many children: a trip to Bible school, where friends gathered for games, crafts and — most importantly — learning about Jesus. But as culture and generations shift, churches are finding new challenges in reaching today’s youth.

Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, has been widely described as the first post-Christian generation, and this has churches like Roan Street Church of God at 113 North Roan Street taking proactive steps to ensure Vacation Bible School is more than just a few days of loosely assembled activities.

Children’s Ministries Director Krista Herman and her team have invested nearly a year preparing for this year’s Bible school, scheduled for Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The theme, “Wonder Junction — Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory,” was chosen last year, and the team’s vision was further shaped after attending a Bible school conference at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky.

“A lot of the world today does not know what sin is and that they have a need for a savior,” Herman said. “This is so sad to me, that all these souls could die and go to hell. The church has a responsibility, a calling to do something so that this doesn’t happen.”

Herman said the trip to the Ark conference in January gave her and the team renewed energy and a clear direction for their efforts.

“In January of this year, a group went to the conference. The speakers that we were able to encounter were absolutely amazing!” Herman said. “They were very encouraging with not only biblical knowledge, but also knowledge on how to prepare for VBS. We came home with an excitement that has lasted now six months! In the van on the way home, with the excitement from the conference fresh, the planning began.”

That planning has involved weekly meetings with volunteers, hours of studying Scripture and crafting detailed decorations and materials.

“A lot of prayer, studying of the word and meeting with volunteers happens over a six-month period to make it a success. VBS could not happen without support of the church,” Herman said.

All children are invited and encouraged to attend the event, and pre-registration is available through the church’s Facebook page at https://roanstreetchurchofgod.myanswers.com.

Ultimately, Herman said, the goal of Bible school is simple.

“To see lives changed! For souls to be saved! For children to have a close relationship with Jesus Christ!” she said.