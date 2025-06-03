Marriage was created and blessed by God Published 9:28 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

To the Editor:

June is the most popular month for weddings, and everyone likes to see the wedding pictures in the Elizabethton Star. We also like to see the wedding anniversary pictures in the Elizabethton Star. The Bible encourages marriage. “Who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor of the Lord” (Proverbs 18:22). Marriage is God’s invention (Matthew 19). God pronounces all his inventions “good” in Genesis 1. Every good gift is from God, and marriage is a good gift from God (James 1). Marriage between a man and a woman was created and blessed by God!

Studies show those calling themselves Christians have the same divorce rate as those not calling themselves Christians. However, studies show those calling themselves Christians who also attend church have a much lower divorce rate. It’s important and beneficial for couples to attend church together. Church attendance improves their marriage and benefits their children. Sociologist Christopher Ellison found that “men who attend religious services several times a week are 72 percent less likely to abuse their wife or girlfriend than men from comparable backgrounds who do not attend services.” Studies show those who attend church live years longer and have fewer health problems. The Bible says not to miss attending church, especially as you see the return of Jesus drawing near, as we do today. There could be another outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the church in these end days, and you could miss it if not at church!

Benjamin Franklin said, “Keep your eyes wide open before marriage and half closed after marriage.” Many say George Washington and Martha Washington had 41 years of great marriage because he constantly assured her of his love and she gave him respect. Men want respect, and women want love. The Bible commands to only marry another Christian. One great philosopher was asked by one of his students if he should get married. The philosopher said, by all means, get married. If you find a good wife, you will be happy. If not, you will be a philosopher!”

One sociologist said, “Marriage is a clear path to a better life. It always has been, and we have plenty of data to confirm it.” Marriage has a positive effect on the behavior, emotional health and financial well-being of adults, especially men, according to sociologists. Men who get married work harder and earn on average 20 percent more money than their single peers. Married men go to bars less and church more and commit less crime. Nobel Prize-winning economist George Akerlof said, “Men settle down when they get married; if they fail to get married, they fail to settle down.” There’s evidence employers prefer and promote men who are married. Married men volunteer to work more hours and are seen as more dedicated and responsible workers and are rewarded with more opportunities to advance. Married men benefit from the encouragement and advice of their wives, who have an interest in their success. Despite all the benefits of marriage, the institution of marriage in America is in decline, and the birth rate is also in decline!

“They were marrying and being given in marriage” (Matt. 24; Luke 17). Jesus’ prophecy about the condition of normalcy before the Day of the Lord (tribulation). All people will let you down, including your spouse. Only Jesus will never leave you nor forsake you. Only Jesus loved you enough to die for your sins so he could be with you forever. King Jesus pledged himself to his bride (the Christian Church) on the night before his crucifixion. Right now, the earth is preparing for war, starvation and tribulation. Heaven is preparing for a wedding celebration and the most lavish feast ever. Only those who trust in the finished work of Jesus and have the blood of Jesus covering their sins have an invitation to heaven’s celebration. I have seen beautiful weddings, but they will all pale in comparison to the beautiful cosmic royal wedding for Christians soon to come. Don’t miss it for the world!

D.D. Nave

Elizabethton