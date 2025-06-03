Kicking off summer fun with Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Published 10:26 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Brittnee Bryant

Star Correspondent

If it’s summer fun you’re looking for, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation is here to deliver.

The department has a summer guide of events families can look forward to this season. Festivities kick off this weekend with Bites by the Bridge on Friday and Covered Bridge Jams on Saturday.

“Our free summer events are all about bringing the Elizabethton community together — creating fun, safe and welcoming spaces for everyone to connect and make memories,” said Kelly Kitchens, assistant director of recreation and athletics.

The lineup of food trucks for Bites by the Bridge includes Crafty Dog Co., Kickin’ Chicken Shack, Sunset Slush, Smashed Tri-Cities, EZ Squeezy Lemonade and The One Saigon. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday.

GmanBlues and Dr. Ron, featuring special guest Mark Mahoney, will take the stage Saturday night at the Covered Bridge Jams. The free concert kicks off at 7 p.m.

Other summer events families can look forward to include a Bluegrass Jamboree, a showing of the movie Wicked at Kiwanis Park and Pokémon in the Park.

Kitchens noted all these events are family-friendly with a focus on bringing people together.

“We really strive to do things to bring families and communities together,” she said. “When there aren’t free inflatables, face painting, movies or other things that would be directed more toward the children, at other events we bring out games to help keep them engaged and having a good time — such as Bites by the Bridge.”

Kitchens also expressed gratitude to the sponsors and community partners who help make these events possible.

For the latest information on events and updates, check out the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Facebook page.