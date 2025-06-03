Published 10:42 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Eric James O’Quinn, 56, of Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 31, 2025. He was born June 21, 1968, in Elizabethton to the late Henry and Sarah Miller O’Quinn.

Eric was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. He was employed by the City of Elizabethton in the Water Maintenance Department and had been employed there for 28 years. Eric loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was of the Free Will Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Windy Lowe.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Gina Tilson O’Quinn; one daughter, Tiffany Saults; two grandchildren, Tyler Lewis and Colton Saults; his mother- and father-in-law, Jennie and Greg Crowe; several nieces and nephews; and his four-legged furry baby, “Baby Girl.”

A service to celebrate the life of Eric will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating. Greg Crowe will give the eulogy.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Water Maintenance co-workers crew of the City of Elizabethton, his lifelong friend Mark South and his many hunting and fishing buddies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Eric to the Elizabethton Animal Shelter, 253 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

It was his wish to be cremated.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the O’Quinn family.