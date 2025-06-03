Carter County Schools announces administrative changes at Happy Valley Middle Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Carter County Schools has announced administrative changes at Happy Valley Middle School for the 2025–26 school year.

Todd Caldwell will assume the position of principal. Caldwell graduated from Milligan University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in human performance and exercise science. He furthered his education with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Oklahoma State University in 2020 and obtained an Ed.S. in educational leadership from Union Commonwealth University in 2024.

Caldwell worked as a special education assistant before being hired to teach physical education at Happy Valley Elementary in 2013. He transitioned to Happy Valley High School in 2014 to teach physical education and wellness. He remained in that position until he was named dean of students at Happy Valley High School. He has served as assistant principal at Happy Valley Middle School since the spring of 2023.

Daniel W. Carder II will be the new assistant principal at Happy Valley Middle School for the 2025–26 school year. Carder earned his Bachelor of Science degree in history from East Tennessee State University in 2003. He earned a master’s in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University in 2019.

Carder began his teaching career at Clarksburg School in West Tennessee, where he taught high school and middle school history. He returned to Carter County Schools in 2005 to teach social studies at Happy Valley Middle School and has remained in that role for 20 years. While at Happy Valley Middle School, he coached a variety of sports and was the athletic director from 2013 to 2023.

Both educators look forward to their new positions within Carter County Schools.