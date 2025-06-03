Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Betty Lee James, age 87, went to be with the Lord at Ivy Hall Nursing Home on June 2, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on May 5, 1938, in Carter County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Jesse W. James and Ethel Montgomery James.

A proud graduate of Hampton High School, class of 1957, Betty went on to earn her nursing degree from Erlanger Nursing School in 1960. Her nursing career was long and industrious, marked by dedication, compassion and leadership. She began her career at Carter County Memorial Hospital and played an instrumental role in the establishment of the intensive care unit at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, where she later retired. Throughout her years of service, Betty cared for countless patients in the ICU, always with skill and grace.

Though she was deeply committed to her profession, Betty often said her most cherished role was being an aunt. She lovingly poured her time and attention into the lives of her nieces and nephews, faithfully attending every sporting event, recital and special occasion — not only for them, but for her great-nieces and great-nephews as well.

A member of Hampton Christian Church, Betty truly enjoyed her church family and found strength in her faith. She also had a creative spirit and delighted in making beautiful wreaths and thoughtful gift baskets to share with loved ones.

Betty was preceded in death by three brothers: Bob James, Bill James and Jesse James Jr.; one sister, Candy James Fair; and a brother-in-law, Earl Stout.

Those left to cherish her memory include Charles Hinkle, a devoted friend who held a special place in her life for many years. She is also survived by her sisters: Barbara Matheson, Pat (Bearl) Campbell, Brenda Stout and Carol (Bob) McClain; along with several beloved nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, June 6, 2025, in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, minister, officiating. Active pallbearers, who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Friday, will be Danny McClain, Mark McClain, Cody McClain, Adam McClain, Mike Matheson, Nick Matheson, Sean Fair and Johnny Stout. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and the staff of Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Special thanks to the second-floor staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care and support. Betty’s legacy is one of quiet devotion, steadfast love and a life well lived in service to others.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the James family.