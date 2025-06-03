A Life Lived: Judy Hodge Crockett gave of herself to make life better for others Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Someone has said that the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. And that pretty much describes the life of Judy Hodge Crockett, who taught school for 32 years in Carter County. All of those years were spent at either Unaka Elementary or Unaka High School. She taught her first few years at the high school and then moved to the elementary school, where she taught Title I reading.

Our colleague, Charles Peters, noted that Crockett was the first girls basketball coach at Unaka when it came back in 1977 and also served as volleyball coach for several years, along with being the cheerleader sponsor.

Crockett died May 24 at the age of 79. She might not have made a name for herself, but she found a spot in the hearts of many of her students, who remember her long after their school years. Students described her as a “fun” teacher who loved to pull pranks and laugh.

In addition to her students, Crockett loved her high school classmates from the 1960s at Elizabethton High School. They were forever getting together, talking on the phone and going out to eat, her daughter, Kelly, shared.

Crockett had a soft spot in her heart for those who hurt, and enjoyed lifting them up with a smile, kind word or a prayer.

She lost her oldest child, a son, Chris, several years ago in a car accident. Through that accident, she gained a lifelong friend, Charlotte Montgomery, who also lost her only son, David, in that accident. They talked almost every day, shared tears and laughter, but for the most part lifted each other up.

“She was one of the sweetest people I knew. She loved her family, her church, and reached out to so many people. She enjoyed making people laugh,” said Charlotte.

After Chris’ death, Judy had two more children, Casey and Andy, who are now married.

“She was the best,” said Charlotte.

Charlotte noted that when she was out with Judy and they ran into her former students, Judy always took the time to hug them and talk to them. “She was there for them long after they moved on from her class,” said Judy’s friend.

Kelly shared that her mother enjoyed doing yard work and mowed her own yard up until last year. “My mother was good at whatever she did. She was a good mother and grandmother, and a good friend to so many people,” said Kelly.

Crockett had attended Southside Christian Church for the past several years, but first and foremost, she was a believer and follower of Christ. “She enjoyed her church and loved her church family,” Kelly shared.

“Whatever the grandkids were involved in, that was where she went — volleyball, baseball, softball, basketball. She went to almost all the games of her six grandchildren. She had a kind, loving heart and was a very content person,” her daughter added.

“One of her very good friends was Charlotte Dugger, whom she sat with in church. Another close friend was Judy Fletcher, a teacher friend who was her co-prankster. She strived to be a good teacher but at the same time make school fun for her students,” Kelly shared.

“I think for the most part she was a happy person and lived a full life. She definitely had her share of tragedies and adversities in her life. However, she had a strong faith, and she depended on it to get her through those times. She was a wonderful mother and was always there for us. She was very content and happy in her retirement years,” added Kelly.

Both Kelly and Charlotte agreed that a smile was part of Crockett’s everyday attire, and her love knew no limits.

Per Crockett’s request, there was no memorial service. However, memories of her are forever etched in the hearts of former students and the many people who called her friend.