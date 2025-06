Published 4:52 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Woodward T. Hensley, 89, of Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

To view the complete obituary, please visit www.tetrickfuneralservices.com.

Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Hensley family. (423-610-7171)