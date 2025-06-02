Trials will either make us turn away from God or drive us toward Him Published 7:58 am Monday, June 2, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I’m at a crossroads. I’ve lost my job and my health. My friends tell me to reconsider my faith in God since he’s allowed this to happen; however, my faith is strong, and I won’t let them discourage me. This experience will make me stronger, and I want them to see that this is true. How can I best demonstrate this? – G.S

Dear G.S.: The Bible tells us to “count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience” (James 1:2–3, NKJV). Difficulties and trials can take many different forms – a soured relationship, a financial reversal, an unexpected illness or disability, or the death of a loved one. For others, it may take the form of mockery or even persecution for their faith.

It’s natural for us to shrink back from trials. We all wish we could be free of problems and instead live a life of peace and serenity all our days. But life isn’t like this, and we know that it can radically change even in a matter of seconds. The real question is how we react. Will we react in anger or despair? Will we lash out in hatred or revenge? Or will we turn to God in faith and seek His help?

Trials will either make us turn away from God or drive us toward Him. When we choose the latter, James says, our faith will grow stronger – and we’ll be better equipped to meet the next challenge that comes. Nothing helps us grow spiritually more than spending time alone with God every day, reading His Word, and recognizing how He led His people through the storms of life. Those who doubt our faith in Him will see that our testimony is strong for His name.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)