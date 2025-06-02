Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host presentation June 9 Published 11:48 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host a presentation on the Civil War and Reconstruction by James P. Byrd, Ph.D., on Monday, June 9, at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.

Byrd’s program deals with “Perspectives on the Bible, Spirituality, and the American Civil War” as it relates to Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

The presentation is free and open to the public, and all are invited to attend.

Individuals wishing to dine with Byrd can do so Monday at 5 p.m. at The Chop House, 1704 Eastman Road, Kingsport. Reservations can be requested by contacting Smith at michaelsmith@charter.net.