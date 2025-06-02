Time running out for eligible property owners to get Helene relief money Published 11:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025

By Buzz Trexler

Star Correspondent

Time is running out, and there is money still on the table — or at least in the state’s coffers — for more than 70 percent of the eligible Carter County property owners.

That’s the word Carter County Assessor of Property Shane Simerly is trying to get out as a June 30 deadline approaches for qualified property owners to apply for their share of $1,207,349 that remains in reserve for Carter County.

After that, he said, it is likely the undistributed money will be unavailable.

“But what’s happened, that postcard went out, and most people thought it’s a scam or that it’s just junk mail,” Simerly said Friday, referring to a direct-mail piece sent out by the Tennessee Department of the Comptroller. Recipients may have thought, “This thing is too good to be true,” Simerly said, but property tax relief is available. The state comptroller of the treasury, Jason Mumpower, approved more than $1.5 million for the Carter County Relief Fund, but only 29 percent of qualified property owners have applied.

“There’s many people coming in, and I was thinking numbers would be better, but when we found out Monday that only 29 percent of the people have applied, that’s a lot of people that’s not — and it’s their money sitting there that they can go get, and there’s no strings attached,” Simerly said.

The assessor of property said 327 property owners have applied and received the grant money, but that leaves 766 on the list of those who have qualified but have yet to apply.

Simerly said properties had to meet certain guidelines, and his office has a list of those who qualify. He encourages property owners to contact the office to see whether they qualify for the tax relief fund. The application process can be done online or by a paper application that can be picked up at the property assessor’s office at the Carter County Courthouse, 801 E. Elk Ave.

According to the application form, affected properties may be eligible for financial relief equal to the total amount of the tax levied on affected property for the 2024 tax year, plus 30 percent. Applicants must:

Complete the application process.

Provide documentation verifying your identity and ownership of the damaged property, such as the deed or title, mortgage statement, 2024 property tax receipt or tax bill, home purchase contract, proof that you are authorized to act on behalf of a business that owns the taxable property, business license that matches the owner of record, or trust documentation.

Provide a copy of your driver’s license, government-issued ID or voter registration card.

Complete a W-9 form, since the payment may be taxable under the IRS code.

For more information, go to comptroller.tn.gov/relief, or call 423-542-1806.