Tennessee gas prices dip to lowest average since April Published 10:50 am Monday, June 2, 2025

NASHVILLE — Tennessee gas prices edged lower over the past week, with the state average falling to $2.71 per gallon as of Sunday, according to AAA. That’s 5 cents less than last week and the lowest daily average since April 21.

“Gas prices crept lower last week, thanks to continued weakness in the oil market,” said Stephanie Milani, director of AAA Public Affairs for The Auto Club Group in Tennessee. “For now, these low gas prices should linger through the early part of the summer, unless there’s a shift in oil prices.”

The oil market is currently experiencing a tug-of-war between record-high production and weakening demand. In March, U.S. crude output reached a record 13.488 million barrels per day, while petroleum consumption dropped to 19.95 million barrels per day — the lowest in a year.

Despite the high output, energy companies are cutting back on drilling, with rig counts declining for five consecutive weeks, signaling a shift toward financial caution. This balance of supply and demand may continue to influence oil prices as summer begins.

Regional gas price averages in Tennessee:

Most expensive metro markets:

Jackson: $2.75

Johnson City: $2.75

Nashville: $2.75

Least expensive metro markets: