Pet vaccine clinic scheduled June 7 at Elizabethton/Carter County animal shelter Published 4:50 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter will host a Pet Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, June 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, located at 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive.

The clinic is open to all cats and dogs in the community. Pets must be leashed or in a carrier to ensure a safe experience for all attendees.

Available services include:

Rabies vaccination: $10

Dog and cat combo shots: $15

Dewormer: $5

Flea and tick medications: Affordable options available

“Our last vaccine clinic in April was so well attended that the Friends of the Shelter decided to host a second event this summer,” said Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter. “It’s so important that everyone have their pets not only vaccinated but also spayed or neutered.”

For more information, contact the shelter at 423-547-6359.