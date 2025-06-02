NE Tennessee Tourism shatters records during Pinnacle Awards Published 11:46 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association honored the tourism industry’s top accomplishments, businesses and individuals Wednesday, May 28, to a record crowd during the 28th Annual Pinnacle Awards held at Tennessee Hills Distillery in Bristol, hosted by Explore Bristol.

Presented by Bristol Motor Speedway and produced in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, representatives from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association were also on hand as top performers who contribute to tourist-related community and economic development in the Northeast Tennessee region were honored. The organization broke another record with more than 10 nominations in categories for marketing, advertising, events, attractions, individual achievement and supporting business awards.

Ranked by a panel of judges within the tourism and hospitality industry across the United States, Pinnacle Awards were given to the top nomination in each category.

The event also hosted graduates of the Hospitality & Tourism Certificate program, in partnership between East Tennessee State University and Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

Tourism is the largest economic driver in Tennessee. Northeast Tennessee generates more than $867 million in direct visitor spending, more than $205 million in payroll while employing 7,000 people, and generating $34 million in local sales tax annually.

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, chartered in 1977, is a nonprofit tourism agency that serves and supports Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. The organization was named Tennessee’s Destination Marketing Organization of the Year in 2019 and 2023, and also serves as one of nine statewide regional tourism organizations recognized by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

Tourism puts $867 million back into Northeast Tennessee each year.

Voted Attraction of the Year in Northeast Tennessee were Copperhead Roan Landmark in Mountain City and Tiebreakers. Events of the Year were Johnson City Main Street Days and Fun Fest. Best New Events were the Bristol Open 2024-PPA Tour Event and the Appalachian League All-Star Game.