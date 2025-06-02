Motorcycle crash claims life of passenger in Carter County

Published 10:39 am Monday, June 2, 2025

By Staff Reports

A Saturday night motorcycle crash on U.S. 19E near J.D. Whitehead Road resulted in one fatality and sent another person to the hospital, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 19E around 9:12 p.m. when it left the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The motorcycle came to rest on the right shoulder.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was injured in the crash. His passenger, 42-year-old Heather Stewart of Tennessee, also was wearing a helmet but died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

 

