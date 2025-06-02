Matt Cates: A legacy of excellence in basketball and beyond Published 2:46 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

In the small, close-knit community of Hampton, Tennessee, Matt Cates emerged as a basketball prodigy whose name would echo through gymnasiums long after his final buzzer. From 1989 to 1993, Cates donned the Hampton High Bulldogs’ blue and white jersey, leaving an indelible mark with his undeniable talent, relentless drive and passion for the game. His journey, filled with remarkable accomplishments and milestones, is the stuff of legends.

High school stardom

Matt Cates’ basketball career at Hampton High School was nothing short of extraordinary. Over four seasons, he scored 1,482 career points and became a household name in East Tennessee basketball. A two-time All-Upper East Tennessee player and Watauga Conference scoring champion, Cates embodied consistency and brilliance on the court.

As a sophomore during the 1990-91 season, Cates averaged 10.8 points per game, earning honorable mention All-Watauga Conference honors. By the time he was a junior, his game had matured, with his scoring average climbing to 14 points per game. His efforts helped lead Hampton to an incredible 31-3 record and a trip to the Class AA state semifinals. His performances garnered accolades such as Hardee’s/Coca-Cola Classic MVP and inclusion in multiple all-tournament teams.

Cates’ senior year was nothing short of spectacular. Averaging 20.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, he became the Watauga Conference scoring champion with a 21.2-point regular-season average. On several occasions, he electrified fans with 30-point performances, including a career-high 34 points against Avery County. That season, Hampton dominated with a 29-6 record, winning their third straight Watauga Conference championship, and Cates was named District 1-AA Tournament MVP.

Cates’ high school career culminated with All-State and All-East Tennessee honors, a testament to his elite skill set and leadership. In his three final seasons, Hampton averaged 29 wins per year, securing three District 1-AA championships, two Region 1-AA titles and a coveted spot in the state tournament.

College success at Gardner-Webb

After high school, Matt Cates continued his basketball career at Gardner-Webb University, where his versatility shone even brighter. Playing in at least 23 games each season, he carved out a reputation as a sharpshooter. In his junior year, he set a school record by sinking 52 percent of his 3-point attempts — a record that remains unmatched.

Cates was also a model of efficiency, shooting 56 percent from the field as a sophomore and 55 percent as a junior. He led the team in free-throw shooting with an outstanding 92 percent as a sophomore, proving his composure under pressure. His contributions to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs left a lasting legacy and demonstrated his ability to adapt to higher levels of competition.

A coaching career of distinction

Following his playing days, Matt Cates transitioned seamlessly into coaching, where he built an equally remarkable career. For 22 seasons, he helmed the Cherokee High School girls basketball program in Canton, Georgia, compiling an impressive 422-208 record.

Under his leadership, Cherokee High reached the state tournament 16 times, with five elite eight appearances and two trips to the final four. His teams won 12 regional finals, capturing 10 championships, and he was named Coach of the Year 10 times in his region and county. Cates cultivated a winning culture, achieving 12 seasons with 20 or more wins and cementing his status as one of the top coaches in Georgia high school basketball.

A legacy etched in hardwood

Matt Cates’ basketball journey is a story of excellence, whether as a scoring machine at Hampton High, a precision shooter at Gardner-Webb or a championship-winning coach at Cherokee High. His ability to inspire teammates, players and communities is as remarkable as his on-court achievements.

From the roar of the Bulldogs’ gym to the sidelines of Georgia high school basketball courts, Matt Cates’ name remains synonymous with hard work, dedication and success. His story is a reminder that great athletes not only leave their mark in the record books but also in the hearts of those who cheer for them.