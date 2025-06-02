Downtown Elizabethton kicks off summer with June First Friday celebration Published 1:01 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Downtown Elizabethton will come alive with music, food and family-friendly fun during the June First Friday celebration on June 6, beginning at 5 p.m.

Presented by Main Street Elizabethton, the First Friday Summer Series event will feature extended shopping hours, live entertainment, local food trucks, and interactive zones for all ages under the theme “Summer Vibes.”

Attendees can pick up a First Friday BINGO card at participating businesses for a chance to win prizes while exploring the downtown area. More than 20 shops will offer in-store specials and extended hours.

Event highlights from 5 to 8 p.m. include:

Local Shops: Unique shopping and extended hours at over 20 downtown businesses.

Fun Zone: Free inflatables and yard games, courtesy of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library.

Community Zone: A chance to meet local organizations in the 400 Block Breezeway, with June’s Bronze Sponsor, Eastman Credit Union.

Mobile Food Zone: A variety of food trucks and downtown dining options.

Ice-Cream Crawl: Starting at Covered Bridge Creamery and continuing to Simply Elegant Bakery, Sweetsie Treatz, and J’s Corner.

The celebration continues after 8 p.m. with First Friday After Dark events, including live music at Jiggy Ray’s and Riverside Taphouse, trivia at Appalachian Sun Brewery, art experiences at Made on Elk and Crossroads Craftworks, and late-night shopping at The Curious Moon.

The First Friday series is supported by Gold Sponsor Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank, Silver Sponsors Citizens Bank and Tour Carter County, and June’s Bronze Sponsor, Eastman Credit Union.

For a full list of participating businesses and activities, visit MainStreetElizabethton.com/FirstFriday. For more information, contact Main Street Director Courtney Bean at 423-213-0090 or cbean@cityofelizabethton.org.