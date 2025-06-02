Boys & Girls Club to host free MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition June 13 Published 2:09 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County will host a free Pitch, Hit and Run competition on Friday, June 13, at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Sponsored by Major League Baseball, the event begins at 4 p.m. and is open to area boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Participants will be awarded points based on throwing accuracy, hitting distance, and running speed. The contestant with the highest total score in each age division will be declared the winner.

Winners will have the opportunity to advance to a regional competition. Last year, three individuals from the local event qualified for regionals.

To register, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County website at www.bgcecc.org or check their Facebook page.