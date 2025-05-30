Vacation Bible School … a summer tradition for many churches Published 10:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Today is the first day of June, and for many churches, June is the month for Vacation Bible School. Vacation Bible schools have been a staple of summer for thousands of churches. There are fewer of them these days because times change. More parents are working, which means fewer workers, and children have other interests such as summer camps, Little League baseball and various other programs.

But for many youth, summer means enjoying Vacation Bible School, a concentrated time of Bible study, activities, music, crafts, recreation, refreshments and fun for children and students held during the summer. These days, churches offer a variety of approaches and schedule options. Most are morning schools, but some meet in the evening. Some offer four days, while others host five weekdays, and some have an all-day school on Saturday.

VBS was the brainchild of Mrs. Walter Aylette Hawes (Virginia), a doctor’s wife who was concerned about so many children wandering the streets of New York. In 1898 and 1899, she rented space on New York’s East Side to conduct her “Everyday Bible School.” As the 20th century dawned, VBS became a growing trend. In those days, VBS was a four-week event. Eventually, it became a two-week emphasis and was incorporated into church life. Today, most schools last a shorter period.

VBS teachers and workers usually spend hours, if not days, decorating their classrooms to coordinate with each year’s theme. They diligently prepare their material and lesson plans. VBS is not only a valuable teaching tool, but for seniors like me, Bible school is a pleasant childhood memory. My early years, and until I moved to Elizabethton in the ’90s were spent at Beck Mountain Baptist Church, located partway between the Valley Forge and Siam communities. I still remember Bible verses I learned in those summer settings. I remember gluing popsicle sticks together to make a “plaque” and then gluing on macaroni letters that read, “What time I am afraid I will trust in Thee.” (Psalm 56:3)

I remember looking forward to refreshment time – then a cup of Kool-Aid and a couple of homemade cookies.

When I was older, I helped teach Bible school students, and I saw it as an investment in the lives of neighborhood children.

Vacation Bible Schools continue to impact children and young people who learn about the Bible and about how to have a personal relationship with Jesus while having fun and making new friends. VBS also blesses workers who, though tired from a full week, joyfully serve and see God transform lives.

Bible school — then and now — has the same purpose. It helps congregations see beyond self and serve people in all the ways it can. The end goal is community and reaching beyond our church doors to connect with our neighbors.

VBS is a fun week. It’s a week set aside in the summer to celebrate the truth, community and joy found in the Gospel. I still remember the story of the manna in the wilderness, when my teacher, Miss Mabel, sprinkled some Cheerios in our hands, and “we tasted and saw how gracious the Lord is.”

And then we sang “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho,” going around a circle of chairs seven times. And then, with a great shout, we made those walls come a-tumbling down. That’s a Bible story I won’t forget.

As juniors we learned the books of the Bible and had Bible drills.

Vacation Bible School. I recommend it. It’s an experience and a place where memories are made, fellowship is deepened, and faith grows. Every cup of cold water — and especially cookies and Kool-Aid — reflect the love of Christ. And relationships built at VBS become lifelong friendships.

— Rozella Hardin, Editorial Director