UPDATE: Missing Carter County teen found safe Published 12:22 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

A Carter County teenager who had been reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremiah Caleb Setzer, 17, was last seen shortly before 4 p.m. on May 28 at a residence on Taylor Hollow Road in the Stoney Creek community. Authorities said he left the residence on foot, accompanied by his Jack Russell Terrier.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Setzer has been located and is safe. No further details were released.

Officials thanked the public for their assistance and concern during the search.